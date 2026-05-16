Constellation Software Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Constellation Software TSE: CSU executives used the company’s first-quarter conference call to discuss acquisition activity, margin pressures, artificial intelligence and the company’s approach to minority investments, while largely characterizing the quarter as in line with expectations.

President and COO Mark Miller opened the call by noting that Constellation’s annual general meeting was scheduled for Friday and that the call would focus on quarterly questions related to Q1 financial results. CFO Jamal Baksh joined Miller on the call, along with Bernie, whom Miller referenced as available to help answer questions.

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Acquisitions Weighed on Margins

Asked by BMO Capital Markets analyst Thanos Moschopoulos about margin dynamics in the quarter, Baksh said the company saw the usual impact from Q1 payroll taxes and also faced costs related to Synchronoss at Lumine. He added that other acquisitions also weighed on margins.

“The Q1 cohort of acquisitions themselves were actually a negative margin for the quarter,” Baksh said, adding that Constellation expects to improve those margins over time. He said that type of margin improvement is typical after acquisitions, though the drag was “a bit of a bigger” factor this quarter than in prior periods.

Baksh also pointed to lower hardware margins, which he said were 43% compared with 46%, creating roughly a 20-basis-point impact on margins. He noted that hardware is not one of Constellation’s core products. Professional services and third-party maintenance also increased, which Baksh linked in part to acquisitions and the use of third-party providers for services such as coding.

M&A Activity Remains Active, but Valuations Stay High

Constellation executives said the company remains active in mergers and acquisitions, though they did not suggest a broad change in the deal environment. Moschopoulos asked whether the public-market reset in software valuations, described during the call as the “SaaSpocalypse,” had started to affect private-market valuations for larger assets.

Miller said, “Not really,” adding that he and Bernie had discussed the issue before the call. A company speaker said valuations may be plateauing or declining slightly at the high end of the market, but not in the lower end where Constellation conducts most of its acquisitions.

CIBC analyst Stephanie Price asked about the large-deal pipeline and the company’s appetite for bigger transactions. A company speaker said Constellation is invited to many auctions run by investment bankers, but valuations remain high and competition is “still fierce.”

Baksh added that Constellation now has stronger internal talent to pursue larger transactions than it did five to 10 years ago. He said such deals are often complicated, may involve multiple geographies and can include carve-outs from large companies. “It does come down to valuation for us,” Baksh said, though he said Constellation is more often “on the field” for larger transactions than in the past.

TD Cowen analyst David Kwan asked about the company’s strong start to the year on M&A and whether second-quarter activity included larger deals beyond DerbySoft. Baksh said there were “a couple of larger ones” and “a whole bunch of small ones,” but the company did not disclose amounts.

Miller said the recent acquisition pace reflects the “ebbs and flows” of the market, rather than a structural change. “We don’t see more transactions than usual. We don’t see less transactions than usual,” he said.

Executives See AI as Both a Tool and a Market Evolution

Several analysts asked about artificial intelligence and how it could affect Constellation’s portfolio of vertical market software businesses. Desjardins analyst Jérôme Dubreuil asked whether changes in software interfaces, including API-based and agent-driven approaches, could affect Constellation’s businesses.

Miller said the impact depends heavily on the specific business within Constellation. Some businesses may need to build agents or adjust user interfaces, while many may not. He said customers are often cautious about changing the user experience for software that runs their business operations.

“Changing user interface is a way the user interact with the software is a big decision for a client,” Miller said, noting that larger customers may require budgeting, approvals and internal discussions before adopting new approaches.

Asked about forward-deployed engineering, Miller said some businesses are using that approach and that it can involve additional upfront cost. He said the strategy may help Constellation businesses expand within existing customers by getting closer to customer needs.

Longriver Investment Partners analyst Graham Rhodes asked how Constellation categorizes AI risk across its portfolio, including whether areas such as marketing, lead generation or website construction may be more vulnerable. Miller said the company’s exposure is difficult to quantify because its businesses operate across many niches and depend heavily on their leaders, customer relationships and market defensibility.

Miller said high-churn businesses could be more vulnerable, but added that such businesses do not represent a large percentage of Constellation’s recurring revenue. He said the company’s decentralized model means local leaders are responsible for finding the right response in each niche.

On newer AI coding and agentic tools, Miller said Constellation businesses are using them internally to help run portfolios and businesses more effectively, while also exploring ways to develop more software and expand within customers. “I look at these tools as an opportunity to do more for customers, not do what we currently do more efficiently, although that will happen in some cases,” he said.

No Changes to Bonus Plan; Minority Investment Metrics Under Review

Price asked whether Constellation had considered changes to its bonus plan after the public-market reset. Baksh said no changes had been made. He said the formulas for the core management team remain the same and that Constellation continues to buy shares in the market as it has historically.

Rhodes also asked about Constellation’s PEM investments, which the company discussed in the prior quarter. Baksh said the hurdle rate for minority investments is the same as for wholly owned M&A, though the modeling may involve a wider range of outcomes and could result in a lower price.

Baksh said Constellation is considering whether to provide investors with a metric closer to what it uses internally. He said the company internally uses a measure similar to economic net income, which was close to its prior adjusted net income metric. For PEM investments, Constellation would look at its pro rata share of ultimate cash flows, which generally does not appear in current statements. Baksh said the company has not finalized how it may present that information.

Quarter Characterized as “Pretty Standard”

RBC Capital Markets analyst Paul Treiber asked Miller to characterize the quarter. Miller said M&A was a positive, particularly because he prefers deploying capital earlier in the year rather than later. He said the adjusted EBITDA impact from acquisitions was expected.

Miller also said he continues to push Constellation’s businesses on organic growth. “I really would like to see them doing a better job on organic growth across the board,” he said, adding that new tools may help teams work faster and better over time.

Baksh described the period as a “pretty big, standard quarter,” with organic growth in line with historical norms. He cautioned that initiatives currently underway are not expected to translate into revenue growth immediately because they still need to be sold into customers.

Miller closed the call by thanking participants and Constellation employees globally, and said the company looked forward to seeing shareholders at the annual general meeting.

About Constellation Software TSE: CSU

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

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