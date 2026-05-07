Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) CFO Sells $822,056.62 in Stock

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) CFO Jack Guo sold 25,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $822,056.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 185,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,704.16. This represents a 11.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

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Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.93. 598,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.80. Constellium had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Constellium announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Constellium

Here are the key news stories impacting Constellium this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 10.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,407,597 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,876,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 57,337 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 97.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 889,288 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 438,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Constellium and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellium from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSTM

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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