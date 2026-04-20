Construction Stocks To Consider - April 20th

TopBuild, Caterpillar, and Planet Labs PBC are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies involved in building and maintaining physical infrastructure, including home and commercial builders, engineering and contracting firms, and suppliers of materials and equipment. They tend to be cyclical and sensitive to interest rates, housing starts and government infrastructure spending, so investors monitor economic indicators and construction demand when evaluating them. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

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TopBuild (BLD)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLD

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PL

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