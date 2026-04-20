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Construction Stocks To Consider - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
TopBuild logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TopBuild (BLD), Caterpillar (CAT) and Planet Labs (PL) are MarketBeat's three construction stocks to watch, chosen for having the highest dollar trading volume among construction names in recent days.
  • Construction stocks are cyclical and sensitive to interest rates, housing starts and government infrastructure spending, so potential rate cuts could meaningfully benefit firms in the sector.
  • Company snapshots: TopBuild installs and distributes insulation/building products; Caterpillar manufactures construction and mining equipment; Planet Labs operates satellite constellations delivering geospatial data.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

TopBuild, Caterpillar, and Planet Labs PBC are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies involved in building and maintaining physical infrastructure, including home and commercial builders, engineering and contracting firms, and suppliers of materials and equipment. They tend to be cyclical and sensitive to interest rates, housing starts and government infrastructure spending, so investors monitor economic indicators and construction demand when evaluating them. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

TopBuild (BLD)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLD

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PL

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TopBuild Right Now?

Before you consider TopBuild, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TopBuild wasn't on the list.

While TopBuild currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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