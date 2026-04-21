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Construction Stocks To Consider - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Caterpillar logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flagged five construction stocks to watch today: Caterpillar (CAT), TopBuild (BLD), D.R. Horton (DHI), Lowe's (LOW), and Planet Labs (PL).
  • These names were selected because they registered the highest recent dollar trading volume among construction stocks, signaling elevated investor interest.
  • The construction sector is cyclical, typically tracking economic growth, interest rates, and government infrastructure spending, which directly affect demand and profitability for builders, contractors, and materials/equipment suppliers.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Caterpillar, TopBuild, D.R. Horton, Lowe's Companies, and Planet Labs PBC are the five Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of companies involved in building and infrastructure work — including homebuilders, commercial and civil contractors, engineering firms, and suppliers of building materials and equipment. Investors treat them as a cyclical sector that tends to track economic growth, interest rates, and government infrastructure spending, all of which affect demand and profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

TopBuild (BLD)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLD

D.R. Horton (DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHI

Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PL

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Caterpillar Right Now?

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