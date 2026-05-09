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Construction Stocks To Watch Today - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Caterpillar logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Caterpillar (CAT), Quanta Services (PWR), and CRH are highlighted as the top construction stocks to watch, based on recent dollar trading volume.
  • The article notes that construction stocks are often cyclical, meaning their performance tends to move with economic growth, interest rates, housing demand, and infrastructure spending.
  • Each of the three companies represents a different part of the sector: Caterpillar in heavy equipment, Quanta in utility and energy infrastructure services, and CRH in building materials and construction solutions.
  • Interested in Caterpillar? Here are five stocks we like better.

Caterpillar, Quanta Services, and CRH are the three Construction stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Construction stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in building, infrastructure, and related services, such as homebuilders, commercial contractors, construction materials producers, and engineering firms. For stock market investors, these companies are often viewed as cyclical investments because their performance tends to rise and fall with economic growth, interest rates, housing demand, and government spending on infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Construction stocks within the last several days.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Caterpillar Right Now?

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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