Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Contango ORE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.98 and traded as low as $24.95. Contango ORE shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 443,530 shares trading hands.

Get Contango ORE alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTGO. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Contango ORE in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Contango ORE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Contango ORE presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Contango ORE

Contango ORE Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $457.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Contango ORE

In other Contango ORE news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 21,621 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $387,448.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 517,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,148.80. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Aaron Clark sold 10,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $180,544.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,798 shares in the company, valued at $713,180.16. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,471 shares of company stock worth $617,720 over the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Contango ORE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Contango ORE during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,772,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Contango ORE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,064,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Contango ORE by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 403,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 60,917 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Contango ORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,453,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Contango ORE by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 49,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company's stock.

Contango ORE Company Profile

Contango ORE Royalty Trust (NYSE American: CTGO) is a grantor royalty trust that holds net overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties. As a non‐operating entity, the trust itself does not engage in exploration, drilling or production activities but instead receives a percentage of revenues generated by producing wells. This structure offers investors exposure to commodity price movements and production volumes without the direct capital expenditure or operational risks associated with upstream oil and gas companies.

The trust's assets consist primarily of royalty interests in offshore leases located on the continental shelf of the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Contango ORE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Contango ORE wasn't on the list.

While Contango ORE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here