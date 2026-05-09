Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Contango ORE logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Contango ORE shares slipped below their 200-day moving average during Friday’s trading, briefly hitting $24.95 before closing at $27.19. The 200-day moving average was $24.98.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with Canaccord Genuity initiating coverage at a Buy and a $32 price target. Overall, MarketBeat data shows a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target of $33.50.
  • Insiders recently sold shares, including CEO Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse and CFO Michael Aaron Clark, totaling 34,471 shares worth about $617,720 in the last quarter. Institutional ownership also remains notable at 19.14%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Contango ORE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.98 and traded as low as $24.95. Contango ORE shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 443,530 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTGO. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Contango ORE in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Contango ORE from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Contango ORE presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Contango ORE

Contango ORE Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $457.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Contango ORE

In other Contango ORE news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 21,621 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $387,448.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 517,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,148.80. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Aaron Clark sold 10,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $180,544.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,798 shares in the company, valued at $713,180.16. The trade was a 20.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 34,471 shares of company stock worth $617,720 over the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Contango ORE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Contango ORE during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,772,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Contango ORE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,709 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,064,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Contango ORE by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 403,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,646,000 after buying an additional 60,917 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Contango ORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,453,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Contango ORE by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 49,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company's stock.

Contango ORE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Contango ORE Royalty Trust (NYSE American: CTGO) is a grantor royalty trust that holds net overriding royalty interests in oil and gas properties. As a non‐operating entity, the trust itself does not engage in exploration, drilling or production activities but instead receives a percentage of revenues generated by producing wells. This structure offers investors exposure to commodity price movements and production volumes without the direct capital expenditure or operational risks associated with upstream oil and gas companies.

The trust's assets consist primarily of royalty interests in offshore leases located on the continental shelf of the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Contango ORE Right Now?

Before you consider Contango ORE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Contango ORE wasn't on the list.

While Contango ORE currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines