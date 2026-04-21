Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Shares Down 7% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.26. 991,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 716,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised Context Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Context Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Trading Down 7.0%

The company has a market cap of $207.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $3,824,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 7,153.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,593,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 508,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 188,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,031 shares of the company's stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics NASDAQ: CNTX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for genetically defined patient populations in oncology. The company's research model centers on identifying novel targets and designing small-molecule and biologic candidates that address key drivers of tumor growth and resistance. Context Therapeutics leverages a biomarker-driven approach to maximize the probability of clinical response, tailoring its development programs to specific molecular subgroups within solid tumors.

With a pipeline advancing through early clinical trials, Context Therapeutics emphasizes strategic collaborations and academic partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory findings into patient-focused studies.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Context Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Context Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Context Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here