ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Receives "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 340 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.05% from the stock's previous close.

CTEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 315 target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 325 target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 315 price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 315 price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 319.67.

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ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTEC stock traded down GBX 2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 234.40. 4,837,936 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,726,775. The company has a market cap of £4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 231.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.15. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 209.40 and a 1 year high of GBX 311.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConvaTec Group

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Jonny Mason sold 291,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234, for a total transaction of £681,288.66. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns. It also provides ostomy care solutions, including devices, accessories, and services for people with a stoma resulting from colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and bladder cancer.

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