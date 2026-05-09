CoreCivic Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

CoreCivic NYSE: CXW reported stronger first-quarter 2026 results and raised its full-year outlook, citing higher demand from federal immigration authorities, the activation of previously idle facilities and the acquisition of Clinical Solutions Pharmacy.

President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Swindle said total occupancy across the company’s safety and community segments was 79.6% in the quarter, up 2.6 percentage points from the prior-year period. The average daily population across facilities managed by the company was 57,243 individuals, compared with 51,429 in the year-ago quarter.

Swindle said the increase reflected “more demand for our services, new contracting activity, and the Farmville acquisition that was completed July 1st, 2025.” He also emphasized the company’s operational role, saying approximately 55,000 individuals are entrusted to CoreCivic’s care each day by government partners.

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Federal Revenue Rises as ICE Demand Drives Growth

Federal partners, primarily U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals Service, accounted for 58% of CoreCivic’s total revenue in the first quarter. Revenue from federal partners rose 48% from the prior-year quarter.

Swindle said ICE revenue increased to $128.1 million, up 96.2%, while revenue from the U.S. Marshals Service declined by $12.2 million. He said some of the Marshals decline reflected a contract mix shift at facilities shared by ICE and the Marshals Service.

ICE populations in CoreCivic’s care rose by about 4,500 individuals, or 45%, from the beginning of 2025 through March 31, 2026, when the company cared for 14,689 ICE detainees. However, Swindle said ICE populations in CoreCivic facilities had declined by roughly 3,000 individuals from their late-January peak through April 30. He said management believes the decline is “temporary and event-specific.”

The company attributed the broader decline in nationwide ICE detention populations to a government shutdown centered on Department of Homeland Security funding, DHS leadership reorganization and the redeployment of ICE agents to Transportation Security Administration checkpoints.

Facility Activations Add Capacity

CoreCivic has been activating five idle facilities to meet increased ICE demand. Swindle said operations have stabilized at the 600-bed West Tennessee Detention Center, where the company began accepting detainees in the third quarter of 2025. The company also continued receiving detainees at the 2,560-bed California City Detention Facility and the 2,160-bed Diamondback Correctional Facility.

As of March 31, CoreCivic cared for 1,817 individuals at California City and 735 at Diamondback. The company also began accepting detainees at its 1,033-bed Midwest Regional Reception Center in early March after receiving approval for a special use permit. Swindle said the facility is expected to contribute approximately $0.05 to $0.06 in incremental earnings per share for the remainder of 2026, an impact included in the updated guidance.

The company said it continues to maintain five idle corrections and detention facilities with approximately 7,000 beds available for potential federal or state demand.

First-Quarter Earnings Beat Analyst Estimates

Chief Financial Officer David Garfinkle said CoreCivic generated GAAP earnings of $0.38 per share and funds from operations of $0.64 per share in the first quarter. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.40, compared with $0.23 in the first quarter of 2025, a 74% increase.

Normalized FFO per share was $0.65, up from $0.45 a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA was $110.1 million, compared with $81 million in the prior-year quarter, a 36% increase.

Garfinkle said adjusted EPS exceeded average analyst estimates by $0.12, while adjusted EBITDA exceeded estimates by $13.3 million. He attributed the EBITDA increase largely to the activation of four previously idle facilities under new ICE management contracts, the July 2025 Farmville Detention Center acquisition, higher state populations and $4.6 million more in employee retention credits under the CARES Act.

State partner revenue, which represented 33% of total revenue, increased 3.6% from the year-ago period. Swindle said that included per diem increases under several contracts and population growth from Georgia, Montana and Colorado, partly offset by a population transition at the Trousdale facility in Tennessee.

Guidance Raised After Pharmacy Acquisition

CoreCivic raised its 2026 guidance. The company now expects diluted EPS of $1.51 to $1.61 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.53 to $1.63, up from prior adjusted EPS guidance of $1.49 to $1.59. It expects FFO per share of $2.58 to $2.68 and normalized FFO per share of $2.60 to $2.70. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $453.8 million to $461.8 million, up from $437 million to $445 million.

Garfinkle said the updated outlook reflects first-quarter results that exceeded internal forecasts by about $0.05 per share, the Midwest Regional Reception Center activation and the acquisition of Clinical Solutions Pharmacy. Those benefits were partially offset by a $0.09 to $0.15 per-share reduction tied to lower ICE populations compared with the company’s previous forecast.

CoreCivic completed the acquisition of Clinical Solutions Pharmacy after quarter-end for an initial purchase price of $148 million, excluding transaction-related expenses. Swindle described CSP as one of the largest providers of mail-order pharmacy services to correctional facilities in the United States, serving more than 600 correctional facilities across 28 states and filling approximately 60,000 prescriptions per day.

Garfinkle said CSP is expected to generate $215 million to $230 million of revenue in 2026 and contribute $0.03 to $0.05 per share, net of acquisition-related interest expense. Swindle said CSP will operate as a standalone subsidiary and called the acquisition an “adjacent expansion” rather than a tuck-in deal.

Buybacks Remain a Capital Allocation Priority

CoreCivic repurchased 2.3 million shares for $44.7 million during the first quarter. Since the share repurchase program was authorized in 2022, the company has repurchased 28.1 million shares for $444.2 million, or $15.82 per share. As of March 31, $255.8 million remained under the board authorization.

Garfinkle said the company had $209.7 million of cash on hand and $131.3 million of available borrowing capacity on its revolving credit facility at quarter-end, for total liquidity of $341 million. After the CSP acquisition, CoreCivic amended its bank credit facility to obtain a $100 million incremental term loan with a 364-day maturity.

Management reiterated that share repurchases remain a priority, while also leaving room for selective acquisitions or asset sales. Swindle said the company believes its stock trades at a discount to historical multiples and to the fair value of its real estate assets. He said CoreCivic would consider selling facilities to ICE if the agency pursues a strategy of owning certain detention assets, but valuation would likely be considered in relation to depreciated replacement cost rather than comparable sales.

On the outlook for ICE populations, Garfinkle said guidance assumes current lower levels persist through the second quarter before growing sequentially in the third and fourth quarters. He said if nationwide ICE detention populations return to around 70,000 in the second half of the year, CoreCivic’s guidance would likely be “right in the middle,” depending on timing.

About CoreCivic NYSE: CXW

CoreCivic, Inc NYSE: CXW is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management and operation of private correctional and detention facilities in the United States. The company enters into contracts with federal, state and local government agencies to house inmates and detainees in facilities that it owns or operates on a concession basis. In addition to traditional prison operations, CoreCivic provides specialized services such as community-based reentry programs, electronic monitoring and rehabilitation initiatives aimed at reducing recidivism.

CoreCivic's portfolio encompasses a mix of adult correctional facilities, immigration detention centers, residential reentry centers and other community-based programs.

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