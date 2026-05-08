CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.62% from the stock's previous close.

CRWV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CoreWeave from $126.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.09.

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CoreWeave Trading Down 6.6%

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $128.84 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.34. CoreWeave has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $187.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a PE ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 7.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoreWeave will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,428,031. This represents a 83.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. This trade represents a 79.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,476,537 shares of company stock worth $2,337,940,601.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 4,653,815 shares of the company's stock worth $333,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,916 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares during the last quarter.

More CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record bookings and GPU financing — CoreWeave reported its strongest bookings and has drawn large customer orders tied to a $3.1 billion GPU‑backed loan, supporting material revenue backlog and long‑term demand for GPU capacity. CoreWeave Reports 'Strongest' Bookings

Record bookings and GPU financing — CoreWeave reported its strongest bookings and has drawn large customer orders tied to a $3.1 billion GPU‑backed loan, supporting material revenue backlog and long‑term demand for GPU capacity. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum — expansion of SUNK (SUNK Anywhere and SUNK self‑service) aims to simplify large‑scale AI training across multi‑cloud and on‑premises, which could boost customer stickiness and monetization over time. CoreWeave Expands SUNK Capabilities

Product momentum — expansion of SUNK (SUNK Anywhere and SUNK self‑service) aims to simplify large‑scale AI training across multi‑cloud and on‑premises, which could boost customer stickiness and monetization over time. Neutral Sentiment: Top‑line beat, but profits lag — Q1 revenue (~$2.08B) exceeded estimates and shows strong demand, yet the company reported a wider operating loss as expenses ramp, leaving the market to focus on guidance and margin trajectory. Q1 Press Release / Slide Deck

Top‑line beat, but profits lag — Q1 revenue (~$2.08B) exceeded estimates and shows strong demand, yet the company reported a wider operating loss as expenses ramp, leaving the market to focus on guidance and margin trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Weaker guidance and bigger capex — management set Q2 revenue below street expectations ($2.5B–$2.6B vs. ~ $2.7B consensus) and raised the lower end of 2026 capex to ~$31B (upper end ~$35B), signaling heavier near‑term spending and pressuring near‑term profitability. Why CoreWeave stock is falling

Weaker guidance and bigger capex — management set Q2 revenue below street expectations ($2.5B–$2.6B vs. ~ $2.7B consensus) and raised the lower end of 2026 capex to ~$31B (upper end ~$35B), signaling heavier near‑term spending and pressuring near‑term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure — WSJ and filings note a $740M Q1 loss and rising operating expenses that outpaced revenue growth, raising near‑term profit concerns. WSJ: Widened Q1 Loss

Margin pressure — WSJ and filings note a $740M Q1 loss and rising operating expenses that outpaced revenue growth, raising near‑term profit concerns. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider and institutional selling — Multiple insiders (including CEO/other executives under 10b5‑1 plans) and major shareholder Magnetar executed large share sales in early May, increasing supply into the market and adding short‑term downward pressure. Magnetar SEC filing Insider Form 4

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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