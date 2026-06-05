CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Brian Venturo Sells 61,539 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 61,539 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $6,923,752.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 216,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,327,137.22. This trade represents a 22.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CoreWeave Stock Down 7.1%

NASDAQ:CRWV traded down $7.64 on Friday, reaching $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,312,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,397,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.52. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $187.00.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in CoreWeave by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWV. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreWeave currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

Read Our Latest Report on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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