CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Shares Down 7.1% on Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $95.54 and last traded at $100.39. Approximately 31,457,687 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 28,309,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.03.

Specifically, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 107,692 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $13,179,346.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,032,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $493,484,744.86. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $24,476,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,876,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $474,444,619.70. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 112,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total value of $14,637,212.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 241,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,585,075.20. This represents a 31.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.52.

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CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.28 and a beta of 7.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreWeave in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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