CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading 14% Higher - Here's What Happened

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) shares traded up 14% on Monday . The company traded as high as $127.85 and last traded at $124.82. 56,040,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 28,223,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.53.

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CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreWeave has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Stock Up 14.0%

The stock has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.52.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $7,871,632.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $228,800.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 121,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,399,107.05. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 27,265,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,956,040 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $39,824,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $882,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $20,260,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $455,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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