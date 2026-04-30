CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 2.3% on Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 2.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $111.18 and last traded at $111.60. Approximately 25,086,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 27,767,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.19.

Specifically, EVP Chen Goldberg sold 4,879 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $531,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,803,303. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $9,540,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 513,732 shares in the company, valued at $56,012,199.96. This represents a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $21,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 313,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,206,199.96. The trade was a 38.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CoreWeave

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer says CoreWeave could report Q1 revenue near the top of guidance and might raise its 2026 outlook, making the upcoming May 7 earnings release a potential upside catalyst. Read More.

Oppenheimer says CoreWeave could report Q1 revenue near the top of guidance and might raise its 2026 outlook, making the upcoming May 7 earnings release a potential upside catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $135 and kept an Overweight rating, giving the stock institutional support and an implied upside from recent levels. Read More.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to $135 and kept an Overweight rating, giving the stock institutional support and an implied upside from recent levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced expanded SUNK capabilities to speed bringing AI workloads online across CoreWeave and multi‑cloud environments — a product/operational progress item that could help customer adoption and utilization. Read More.

CoreWeave announced expanded SUNK capabilities to speed bringing AI workloads online across CoreWeave and multi‑cloud environments — a product/operational progress item that could help customer adoption and utilization. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Press notes that high-profile funds (e.g., ARK/Cathie Wood) have interest in AI names; this can boost retail flows but the impact depends on actual fund filings and size. Read More.

Press notes that high-profile funds (e.g., ARK/Cathie Wood) have interest in AI names; this can boost retail flows but the impact depends on actual fund filings and size. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum- and narrative-driven coverage framing recent weakness as a buying opportunity may attract value-seeking traders, but doesn’t change near-term fundamentals. Read More.

Momentum- and narrative-driven coverage framing recent weakness as a buying opportunity may attract value-seeking traders, but doesn’t change near-term fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold large blocks of stock around Apr. 27 (executed under Rule 10b5‑1 plans), including EVP Chen Goldberg and senior executives — headline-selling that often pressures sentiment even when pre‑arranged. Read More.

Multiple insiders sold large blocks of stock around Apr. 27 (executed under Rule 10b5‑1 plans), including EVP Chen Goldberg and senior executives — headline-selling that often pressures sentiment even when pre‑arranged. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks warns Q1 earnings are expected to decline and highlights CoreWeave’s lack of the two key ingredients typically needed for an earnings beat; analysts still model large negative EPS for the year which keeps valuation risk elevated. Read More.

Zacks warns Q1 earnings are expected to decline and highlights CoreWeave’s lack of the two key ingredients typically needed for an earnings beat; analysts still model large negative EPS for the year which keeps valuation risk elevated. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage (Barron’s-style industry notes) flags customer/concentration risk: volatility in big AI customers’ spending could pressure GPU‑cloud providers like CoreWeave if major clients pull back. Read More.

CoreWeave Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in CoreWeave by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 50.2% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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