CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Trading Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $116.15 and last traded at $117.42. Approximately 21,510,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 27,759,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.54.

Specifically, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 323,452 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $38,251,433.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 279,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,369.14. This represents a 53.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 87,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $10,144,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 513,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,562,088.08. This represents a 14.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In other CoreWeave news, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.93, for a total transaction of $23,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 313,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,370,950.76. This represents a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Trading Down 4.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69. The company's 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $93.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 49.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 47,162 shares of the company's stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Munro Partners boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 5,272.4% during the third quarter. Munro Partners now owns 616,485 shares of the company's stock worth $84,366,000 after buying an additional 605,010 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $4,241,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CoreWeave by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,947 shares of the company's stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the third quarter worth about $14,814,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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