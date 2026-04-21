Corning (GLW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Corning to post earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $4.2815 billion for the quarter. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corning to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Corning Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GLW opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $176.75. The business's fifty day moving average price is $143.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings raised Corning from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $203,795.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,611.50. This trade represents a 75.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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