Corning Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, June 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

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Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $12.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,763,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day moving average of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $141.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. Corning has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $179.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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