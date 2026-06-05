Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Down 10.2% - What's Next?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) shares fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $174.30 and last traded at $177.5210. 15,596,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 12,111,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.70.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Corning in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total transaction of $5,263,675.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $18,138,016. This trade represents a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 60,655 shares of company stock valued at $12,046,561 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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