Corning (NYSE:GLW) Shares Up 8.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 8.4% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $165.00 and last traded at $164.7330. Approximately 12,812,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 11,264,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.90.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corning from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.97 and a 200 day moving average of $112.47. The company has a market capitalization of $141.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.Corning's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 6,262 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total value of $812,744.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 61,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,965,342.09. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,112,057.47. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 212,053 shares of company stock valued at $30,403,630 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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