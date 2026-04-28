Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Down 8.9% - Here's Why

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) fell 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $149.75 and last traded at $152.9770. 20,294,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 11,214,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.01.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Key Corning News

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 revenue and EPS beat: Core sales rose ~18% to about $4.34–4.35B and adjusted EPS was $0.70, above street estimates — driven by strong optical communications and solar product ramps. BusinessWire Release

Q1 revenue and EPS beat: Core sales rose ~18% to about $4.34–4.35B and adjusted EPS was $0.70, above street estimates — driven by strong optical communications and solar product ramps. Positive Sentiment: Optical/data‑center strength: Optical Communications sales surged (~36%) and Corning cited robust Gen‑AI demand plus two additional hyperscaler customers — evidence the company is a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Earnings Call Transcript

Optical/data‑center strength: Optical Communications sales surged (~36%) and Corning cited robust Gen‑AI demand plus two additional hyperscaler customers — evidence the company is a key AI infrastructure beneficiary. Positive Sentiment: Margins and net income improved: Reported net income roughly doubled year‑over‑year and margins expanded, supporting the narrative of higher-quality revenue mix. WSJ Coverage

Margins and net income improved: Reported net income roughly doubled year‑over‑year and margins expanded, supporting the narrative of higher-quality revenue mix. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 EPS guidance roughly in-line but revenue guide was cautious: Management set Q2 EPS of $0.73–0.77 (near consensus) and revenue guidance of ~$4.6B — which several outlets note comes in below analysts’ prior estimates, leaving execution dependent on cyclical end markets. Company Release / Yahoo

Q2 EPS guidance roughly in-line but revenue guide was cautious: Management set Q2 EPS of $0.73–0.77 (near consensus) and revenue guidance of ~$4.6B — which several outlets note comes in below analysts’ prior estimates, leaving execution dependent on cyclical end markets. Negative Sentiment: Weakness outside optical — consumer electronics drag: Management flagged continued softness in non‑optical segments (consumer electronics), which tempers upside and increased investor caution about near‑term revenue momentum. Reuters

Weakness outside optical — consumer electronics drag: Management flagged continued softness in non‑optical segments (consumer electronics), which tempers upside and increased investor caution about near‑term revenue momentum. Negative Sentiment: Guidance + macro/AI capex concerns pressured the stock: Despite the beat, the Q2 revenue outlook missed some estimates and headlines about potential AI‑capex softness (e.g., reports on OpenAI targets) amplified selling — investors rotated to price in slower near‑term AI infrastructure spend and took profits after a recent rally. Seeking Alpha AI CapEx Note

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Corning in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Trading Down 8.9%

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Corning's payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Avery H. Nelson III sold 1,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $203,795.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,107.12. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,201 shares of company stock valued at $32,614,558. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Fortune 45 LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here