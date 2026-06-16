Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho Sells 48,352 Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Stock

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) Director Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 48,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $168,264.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,824,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,470,592.84. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 1,648 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $5,652.64.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 300,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $1,044,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 200,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $696,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 1,000,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $3,410,000.00.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Trading Down 0.1%

VTMX traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,914. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.41.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.85. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 111.99%.The company had revenue of $76.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2181 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 61.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's previous annual dividend of $0.20. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTMX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTMX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company's stock.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

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