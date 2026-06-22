Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho Sells 53,700 Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Stock

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) Director Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 53,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $187,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,771,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,491,428.67. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 4,513 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $15,569.85.

On Monday, June 15th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 48,352 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $168,264.96.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 1,648 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $5,652.64.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 300,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $1,044,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 200,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $696,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Corona Lorenzo Manuel Berho sold 1,000,000 shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $3,410,000.00.

Get VTMX alerts: Sign Up

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.67. 16,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,606. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.33.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $76.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.32 million. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 111.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.2181 dividend. This is a positive change from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 61.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's payout ratio is presently 4.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 86,328 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta wasn't on the list.

While Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here