Corporacion America Airports (CAAP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Corporacion America Airports to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $470.6260 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported $404.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corporacion America Airports had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $562.61 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Corporacion America Airports to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Corporacion America Airports Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. Corporacion America Airports has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $25.10 to $28.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Corporacion America Airports from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Corporacion America Airports from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.84.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporacion America Airports

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,808 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in Corporacion America Airports by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 5,980 shares of the company's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA operates as a global airport infrastructure and services company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of airport concessions. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the firm oversees long-term agreements that cover the planning, design, financing and ongoing operation of airport facilities. Its integrated approach aims to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience through modernized terminals and streamlined processes.

The company's core activities encompass passenger handling, cargo operations and ancillary services such as retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, ground handling, fueling and airport parking.

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