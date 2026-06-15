Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

VTMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th.

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Insider Transactions at Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

In other news, insider Romero Alejandro Pucheu sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $174,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 412,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,438,881.63. This represents a 10.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colmenares Sergio Raul Martin sold 34,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $117,097.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,156. This trade represents a 95.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,222,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,643,098.

Institutional Trading of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 4.9% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 366,102 shares of the company's stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company's stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 144,358 shares of the company's stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company's stock.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

Shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The business's 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.85. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 111.99%.The business had revenue of $76.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.2181 dividend. This is an increase from Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 61.0%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta's payout ratio is presently 4.91%.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Company Profile

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, trading as VTMX on the New York Stock Exchange, is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of industrial properties. The company's portfolio primarily consists of warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities tailored to multinational corporations, logistics operators and other businesses seeking modern, well-connected industrial space in Mexico.

Vesta's core business activities include the design and construction of build-to-suit projects, the leasing of speculative and multi-tenant properties, and sale-leaseback transactions that convert existing facilities into long-term lease arrangements.

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