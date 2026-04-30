Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corteva from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.38.

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Corteva Stock Up 0.6%

CTVA stock opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $85.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,694 shares of the company's stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company's stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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