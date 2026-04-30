Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.7%

CRVS stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRVS

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 314,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 134,508 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,304,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company's stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation immuno-oncology therapies. The company's research efforts are centered on harnessing both the innate and adaptive immune systems to counteract tumor-driven immunosuppression. By targeting key pathways that regulate immune cell function, Corvus aims to create novel agents that can be combined with existing cancer treatments to improve patient outcomes.

Corvus's lead pipeline candidates include small-molecule and antibody therapies designed to inhibit the adenosine pathway, a known mediator of tumor immune escape.

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