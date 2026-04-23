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Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Costain Group logo with Industrials background
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Costain Group PLC (LON:COST - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.66 and traded as high as GBX 187.40. Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 185.30, with a volume of 1,702,001 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Costain Group from GBX 210 to GBX 240 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costain Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 190.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COST

Costain Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £492.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 188.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68.

Costain Group (LON:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 14.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Costain Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Costain Group

In other Costain Group news, insider Helen Willis sold 253,793 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 197, for a total value of £499,972.21. Insiders own 47.97% of the company's stock.

Costain Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costain improves people's lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet to thrive. Through the delivery of predictable, best-in-class solutions across the transport, water, energy and defence markets, we are creating a sustainable future and securing a more prosperous, resilient and decarbonised UK. By bringing together our unique mix of construction, consultancy, engineering and digital services, we work strategically with our customers and suppliers to meet critical national needs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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