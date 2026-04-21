CoStar Group (CSGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $897.6880 million for the quarter. CoStar Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $892.22 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.9%

CSGP opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,010.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company's 50-day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.16.

CoStar Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $72.00 to $53.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.24.

Read Our Latest Report on CoStar Group

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 20,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. This represents a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,387,056 shares of the technology company's stock worth $362,226,000 after buying an additional 849,713 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,418 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 11,057 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the technology company's stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 257,404 shares of the technology company's stock worth $17,308,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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