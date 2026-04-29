CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives "Buy" Rating from BTIG Research

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the technology company's stock. BTIG Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.98% from the company's current price.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CSGP. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $68.00 price objective on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3,598.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director Louise S. Sams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $986,979.24. The trade was a 5.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $248,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,648 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $756,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the technology company's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,939 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting CoStar Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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