Coty (NYSE:COTY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $2.33. Coty shares last traded at $2.3750, with a volume of 7,428,797 shares trading hands.
Key Headlines Impacting Coty
Here are the key news stories impacting Coty this week:
- Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky is soliciting Coty investors who bought shares between Nov. 5, 2025 and Feb. 4, 2026 and alleges the company misled the market on its growth timeline; the firm urges affected investors to contact them about pursuing damages. COTY Investor Alert: Coty Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Levi & Korsinsky
- Negative Sentiment: Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter reminds investors of a May 22, 2026 deadline to file a lead‑plaintiff motion in the class action covering the same Nov.–Feb. period. Deadline Alert: Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter
- Negative Sentiment: Faruqi & Faruqi is investigating potential claims and also highlights the May 22 lead‑plaintiff deadline; the notice encourages affected shareholders to contact the firm. COTY UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi
- Negative Sentiment: Portnoy Law Firm announced a class action for Coty investors who bought during the same period and notes the May 22 deadline to seek lead‑plaintiff status. Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action
- Negative Sentiment: Hagens Berman’s notice links the lawsuit to Coty’s Feb. 5 Q2 results and the abrupt departure of CEO Sue Y., calling out alleged operational problems that sparked investor claims. Hagens Berman Investor Notice
- Negative Sentiment: DJS Law Group warns Coty faces claims under Sections 10(b)/20(a) and Rule 10b‑5 and solicits affected shareholders to discuss potential lead‑plaintiff roles. DJS Law Group Notice
- Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm and a Newsfile/Business Insider repost urge investors to secure counsel before the May 22 deadline and describe potential eligibility for recovery without out‑of‑pocket costs. ROSEN Encourages Coty Investors - Business Insider
- Negative Sentiment: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman also encourages Coty investors to act, reiterating the May 22 deadline and alleging investor harm tied to the same period. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman Notice
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.90.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coty
Coty Trading Up 0.6%
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business's 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Coty's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 986,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,754.20. The trade was a 9.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,867,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Coty by 793.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,401,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,782,000 after buying an additional 3,908,955 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,829,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,135,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coty Company Profile
(Get Free Report
)
Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty's portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.
The company's product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.
Read More
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
Before you consider Coty, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coty wasn't on the list.
While Coty currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...
Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.
That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.
Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.
- The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
- The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
- Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.
And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...
Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.
Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
Link copied to clipboard.