Coty (NYSE:COTY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $2.33. Coty shares last traded at $2.3750, with a volume of 7,428,797 shares trading hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Coty

Here are the key news stories impacting Coty this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $3.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coty

Coty Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The business's 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Coty's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 83,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $200,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 986,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,754.20. The trade was a 9.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,824,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,867,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Coty by 793.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,401,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,782,000 after buying an additional 3,908,955 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,829,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Coty in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,135,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty's portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company's product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

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