Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Major Shareholder Sells $7,683,789.28 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,466,372 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $7,683,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 419,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,199,668.16. This trade represents a 77.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 455,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $2,461,550.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 78,628 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $447,393.32.

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Coursera Trading Up 8.3%

NYSE:COUR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.84. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,711,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,557,659. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $13.56. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The stock has a market cap of $988.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Coursera's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 55.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coursera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on Coursera in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coursera from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 50,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 17,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 104,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc NYSE: COUR operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera's mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

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