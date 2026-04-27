Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Trading 6.7% Higher - Here's What Happened

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.6350. 2,071,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,018,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on Coursera in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coursera from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Coursera from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coursera

Coursera Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $970.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.17 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 9,710 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $57,483.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 217,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,289,825.92. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,116,748 shares of the company's stock worth $118,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,148 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Coursera by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,590,942 shares of the company's stock worth $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,167 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Coursera by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,052,670 shares of the company's stock worth $88,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,039 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $27,610,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coursera by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359,248 shares of the company's stock worth $24,729,000 after acquiring an additional 106,287 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc NYSE: COUR operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera's mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

Further Reading

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