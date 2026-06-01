Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's target price suggests a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock's previous close.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho set a $27.00 target price on Cousins Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cousins Properties from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.73.

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Cousins Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 228,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The firm's 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -891.37, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21). Cousins Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.The business had revenue of $263.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $256.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Cousins Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,175,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $133,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth $53,063,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 153.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,170,386 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $91,751,000 after buying an additional 1,918,393 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 242.5% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,644,535 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,687,000 after buying an additional 1,872,319 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 984.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,542,384 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,763,000 after buying an additional 1,400,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company's stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated NYSE: CUZ is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

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