Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COYA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $16.00.

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Coya Therapeutics Trading Up 6.7%

NASDAQ COYA opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Coya Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $112.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Coya Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 267.13% and a negative return on equity of 62.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: COYA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of first‐in‐class therapeutics for fibrotic diseases and cancer. The company's scientific approach centers on targeting UNC-45A, a molecular chaperone implicated in the regulation of cell motility, proliferation and extracellular matrix deposition. By modulating the activity of UNC-45A, Coya aims to address underlying mechanisms of tissue fibrosis and tumor progression that currently lack effective treatments.

Coya's pipeline is anchored by two lead programs: COY-001, a small‐molecule inhibitor in preclinical development for fibrotic disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis, and COY-002, which is being advanced toward the clinic for certain solid tumors.

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