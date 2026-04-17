Craig Hallum Lowers MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target to $7.00

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Craig Hallum's price target would indicate a potential upside of 103.78% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MDXG. Citigroup initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered MiMedx Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.17.

Get MiMedx Group alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MDXG stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $510.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.32. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.78 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,734 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,304 shares of the company's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative biomaterial products derived from human placental tissues. The company's core mission centers on harnessing the extracellular matrix and growth factors within amniotic and chorionic membranes to support wound healing and surgical applications. MiMedx's product line leverages proprietary purification processes designed to retain native tissue properties while ensuring sterility and safety.

MiMedx's principal offerings include amnion/chorion allografts branded under names such as EpiFix® and AmnioFix®, which are indicated for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds—including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers and surgical site repair.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MiMedx Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MiMedx Group wasn't on the list.

While MiMedx Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here