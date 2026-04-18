Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,115.10 and traded as high as GBX 5,390. Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 5,360, with a volume of 5,636,731 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 5,770 price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cranswick has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 5,790.

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Cranswick Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,286.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,115.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,097, for a total value of £12,742.50. Also, insider Adam Couch sold 347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 507, for a total transaction of £1,759.29. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8 shares of company stock valued at $41,470 and sold 707 shares valued at $2,010,739. Insiders own 2.54% of the company's stock.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of more than £2.7 billion. The business employs over 15,400 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

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