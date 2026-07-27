Cranswick's (CWK) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Cranswick (LON:CWK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 6,200 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 6,100 target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Cranswick to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 5,770 price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 5,934.

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Cranswick Trading Down 0.6%

LON CWK opened at GBX 5,445.51 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,517.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,340.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 4,805 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Cranswick (LON:CWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 301.70 EPS for the quarter. Cranswick had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of GBX 298.25 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cranswick will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cranswick

In related news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,470, for a total value of £492,300. Also, insider Jim Brisby sold 16,500 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,533, for a total value of £912,945. Insiders have bought a total of 8 shares of company stock valued at $43,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of c. £3.0 billion. The business employs over 16,000 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

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