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Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Insider Buys $30,080.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Charles Gerber bought 16,000 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund at an average price of $1.88, a purchase valued at $30,080 disclosed in an SEC filing.
  • The fund declared a monthly dividend of $0.0155 per share (record and ex-dividend date April 16, pay date April 23), implying an annualized yield of about 9.9%.
  • Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a closed-end vehicle that primarily invests in below-investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt to provide high current income and trades on the NYSE American.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY - Get Free Report) insider Charles Gerber bought 16,000 shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 16,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,080. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $1.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Winter & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund NYSEAMERICAN: DHY is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund offers exposure to a broad array of high-yield bonds issued by companies across various sectors, including industrials, communications, and financial services. It is structured to trade on the NYSE American exchange, enabling investors to gain intraday access to a diversified high-yield portfolio.

In managing its portfolio, the fund adheres to a disciplined credit research process that evaluates issuers' fundamentals, cash flow profiles, and relative valuations.

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