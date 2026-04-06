Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) CFO Daniel Fleming Sells 2,460 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Fleming sold 2,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $249,567.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 443,718 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,191.10. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.46. 4,151,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,125. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $113.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 2.72. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $213.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.Credo Technology Group's revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst note: Zacks highlights Credo’s record Q3 FY26 results — surging revenue and margins driven by AI demand, AEC growth and hyperscaler expansion, supporting higher profitability expectations. Read More.

Analyst note: Zacks highlights Credo’s record Q3 FY26 results — surging revenue and margins driven by AI demand, AEC growth and hyperscaler expansion, supporting higher profitability expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Valuation angle: A Zacks piece points out Credo trades at a discounted P/E relative to growth prospects from AI connectivity and AEC adoption, framing the stock as a potential buy for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation angle: A Zacks piece points out Credo trades at a discounted P/E relative to growth prospects from AI connectivity and AEC adoption, framing the stock as a potential buy for longer-term investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry/technology support: Seeking Alpha argues the recent selloff over “copper vs optical” fears is overdone — Credo’s copper-based AEC tech is energy-efficient for low-latency XPU links and the company is diversifying with ZeroFlap transceivers and OmniConnect, which supports long-term demand. Read More.

Industry/technology support: Seeking Alpha argues the recent selloff over “copper vs optical” fears is overdone — Credo’s copper-based AEC tech is energy-efficient for low-latency XPU links and the company is diversifying with ZeroFlap transceivers and OmniConnect, which supports long-term demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Legal overhang cleared: Coverage notes a confidential licensing and settlement with TE Connectivity resolved Active Electrical Cable litigation — this removes a material legal uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Read More.

Legal overhang cleared: Coverage notes a confidential licensing and settlement with TE Connectivity resolved Active Electrical Cable litigation — this removes a material legal uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage: A head‑to‑head piece comparing Credo and Synaptics provides context on market positioning but contains no new company-specific catalysts likely to move the stock materially today. Read More.

Comparative coverage: A head‑to‑head piece comparing Credo and Synaptics provides context on market positioning but contains no new company-specific catalysts likely to move the stock materially today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: Several senior execs (CEO William Brennan, COO Yat Tung Lam, CFO Daniel Fleming, CTO Chi Fung Cheng) sold shares on April 2–5 at an average price of $101.45. Each sale reduced individual ownership by small percentages (CEO ~2.6–2.7%, CTO ~2.2%, CFO ~0.55%, COO ~0.12%), which can create short-term selling pressure or signal profit-taking. SEC filings: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,848,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $1,431,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 75,369 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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