Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Chi Fung Cheng Sells 2,434 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $246,929.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 108,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,036,339.70. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $2,510,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $2,768,425.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total transaction of $2,967,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $3,502,675.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total transaction of $4,089,900.00.

On Thursday, January 15th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $4,664,100.00.

On Thursday, January 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $4,197,900.00.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,125. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 2.72. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $213.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $407.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRDO

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Credo Technology Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 663 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst note: Zacks highlights Credo’s record Q3 FY26 results — surging revenue and margins driven by AI demand, AEC growth and hyperscaler expansion, supporting higher profitability expectations. Read More.

Analyst note: Zacks highlights Credo’s record Q3 FY26 results — surging revenue and margins driven by AI demand, AEC growth and hyperscaler expansion, supporting higher profitability expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Valuation angle: A Zacks piece points out Credo trades at a discounted P/E relative to growth prospects from AI connectivity and AEC adoption, framing the stock as a potential buy for longer-term investors. Read More.

Valuation angle: A Zacks piece points out Credo trades at a discounted P/E relative to growth prospects from AI connectivity and AEC adoption, framing the stock as a potential buy for longer-term investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry/technology support: Seeking Alpha argues the recent selloff over “copper vs optical” fears is overdone — Credo’s copper-based AEC tech is energy-efficient for low-latency XPU links and the company is diversifying with ZeroFlap transceivers and OmniConnect, which supports long-term demand. Read More.

Industry/technology support: Seeking Alpha argues the recent selloff over “copper vs optical” fears is overdone — Credo’s copper-based AEC tech is energy-efficient for low-latency XPU links and the company is diversifying with ZeroFlap transceivers and OmniConnect, which supports long-term demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Legal overhang cleared: Coverage notes a confidential licensing and settlement with TE Connectivity resolved Active Electrical Cable litigation — this removes a material legal uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Read More.

Legal overhang cleared: Coverage notes a confidential licensing and settlement with TE Connectivity resolved Active Electrical Cable litigation — this removes a material legal uncertainty that had weighed on the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage: A head‑to‑head piece comparing Credo and Synaptics provides context on market positioning but contains no new company-specific catalysts likely to move the stock materially today. Read More.

Comparative coverage: A head‑to‑head piece comparing Credo and Synaptics provides context on market positioning but contains no new company-specific catalysts likely to move the stock materially today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales: Several senior execs (CEO William Brennan, COO Yat Tung Lam, CFO Daniel Fleming, CTO Chi Fung Cheng) sold shares on April 2–5 at an average price of $101.45. Each sale reduced individual ownership by small percentages (CEO ~2.6–2.7%, CTO ~2.2%, CFO ~0.55%, COO ~0.12%), which can create short-term selling pressure or signal profit-taking. SEC filings: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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