Free Trial
→ $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!) (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Crest Nicholson logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" on Crest Nicholson with a GBX 125 price target — which the firm notes implies roughly a 75% upside from the stock's prior close.
  • Shares plunged 33.9% to GBX 71.40 on Tuesday with about 69.7 million shares traded versus an average of ~2.7 million, indicating heavy selling pressure.
  • Analysts are split (three Buys, three Holds) giving a consensus "Moderate Buy" and an average target of GBX 172.33, while firms like RBC and Jefferies have higher targets of GBX 215 and GBX 164 respectively.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target indicates a potential upside of 75.06% from the stock's previous close.

CRST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 164 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 172.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRST

Crest Nicholson Stock Down 33.9%

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock traded down GBX 36.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 71.40. 69,663,430 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,811. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.01. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock has a market cap of £183.31 million, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crest Nicholson will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gillian Kent bought 9,538 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 per share, with a total value of £9,919.52. Also, insider Martyn Clark sold 46,077 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151, for a total transaction of £69,576.27. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,598 in the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crest Nicholson

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Crest Nicholson Right Now?

Before you consider Crest Nicholson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crest Nicholson wasn't on the list.

While Crest Nicholson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines