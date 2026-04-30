CRH (NYSE:CRH) Announces Earnings Results

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. CRH's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.600-6.050 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from CRH's conference call:

CRH reported a strong Q1 with total revenues of $7.4 billion (+9%), adjusted EBITDA of $586 million (+18%) and a 70bps margin expansion, and has reaffirmed full‑year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $8.1 billion to $8.5 billion .

CRH reported a strong Q1 with total revenues of (+9%), adjusted EBITDA of (+18%) and a 70bps margin expansion, and has reaffirmed full‑year adjusted EBITDA guidance of . The company is actively reallocating capital, agreeing divestitures of non‑core businesses for $1.9 billion and investing ~ $900 million in nine acquisitions, the largest being the planned Axius Water purchase (~ $700 million ) to strengthen its U.S. water infrastructure platform.

The company is actively reallocating capital, agreeing divestitures of non‑core businesses for and investing ~ in nine acquisitions, the largest being the planned purchase (~ ) to strengthen its U.S. water infrastructure platform. CRH continues to return cash to shareholders, having repurchased ~ $400 million year‑to‑date, commencing a further $300 million buyback tranche, and raising the quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.39 per share.

CRH continues to return cash to shareholders, having repurchased ~ year‑to‑date, commencing a further buyback tranche, and raising the quarterly dividend by to per share. Management cites a supportive demand backdrop—continued IIJA fund rollouts, strong state budgets, and megatrends in transportation, water and reindustrialization—with improving backlogs and bidding activity underpinning near‑term visibility.

Management cites a supportive demand backdrop—continued IIJA fund rollouts, strong state budgets, and megatrends in transportation, water and reindustrialization—with improving backlogs and bidding activity underpinning near‑term visibility. Cost pressures remain a risk: energy volatility (≈5% of revenue) and mid‑single‑digit inflation in labor, materials and subcontractors could pressure margins despite hedging, targeted price actions and a well‑executed winter‑fill program.

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CRH Price Performance

CRH traded up $5.02 on Thursday, hitting $118.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,801,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,313. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company's fifty day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.87. CRH has a 1-year low of $86.82 and a 1-year high of $131.55.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. CRH's payout ratio is 28.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of CRH to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 29,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 1,835.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 329 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company's stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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