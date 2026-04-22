Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Shares Down 3.2% - What's Next?

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Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 3.2%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. ( CVE:CRE Get Free Report )'s stock price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 173,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 196,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a market cap of C$105.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.34. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt. The company was formerly known as Critical Elements Corporation and changed its name to Critical Elements Lithium Corporation in June 2019.

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