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Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Shares Down 3.2% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Critical Elements Lithium logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 3.2% to C$0.46 on Wednesday with about 173,241 shares traded, roughly 12% below the stock's average daily volume of 196,888 shares.
  • Critical Elements has a market cap of C$105.6M, low leverage (debt/equity 0.07) and very high liquidity ratios (quick ~11.23, current ~11.34), and is developing the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project in Quebec (473 claims, 244.99 km²).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 173,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 196,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Down 3.2%

The stock has a market cap of C$105.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.34. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.44.

About Critical Elements Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, platinum group, and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 244.99 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt. The company was formerly known as Critical Elements Corporation and changed its name to Critical Elements Lithium Corporation in June 2019.

See Also

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