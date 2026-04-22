Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $10.94. Critical Metals shares last traded at $11.3510, with a volume of 4,242,037 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRML shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Critical Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded Critical Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Critical Metals

Critical Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Critical Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Critical Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Critical Metals by 899.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Critical Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

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