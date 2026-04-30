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Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading 10.2% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Critical Metals logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Critical Metals jumped about 10.2% to $12.54 on Thursday, trading as high as $12.53 on volume of 4,383,988 shares (roughly a 73% drop vs. the average session volume); the stock sits above its 50‑day ($9.47) and 200‑day ($11.00) simple moving averages.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed: Texas Capital and Freedom Capital recently upgraded CRML to "Strong Buy", while Weiss Ratings reiterated a "Sell (e+)", leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Buy".
  • Institutional investors own about 86.44% of the stock with several recent new or increased positions (e.g., Rockefeller Capital), and the company focuses on lithium mining and development at the Wolfsberg and Tanbreez projects.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML - Get Free Report) shares traded up 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.5380. 4,383,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 16,467,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRML shares. Texas Capital upgraded Critical Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital upgraded Critical Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Critical Metals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Critical Metals currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Critical Metals

Critical Metals Trading Up 11.3%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRML. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Critical Metals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Critical Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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