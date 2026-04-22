Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Trading Down 2.4% - Here's What Happened

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD - Get Free Report) was down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.13. Approximately 9,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 345% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.6340.

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Croda International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

About Croda International

Croda International is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and supplies high-performance ingredients and technologies. Its product portfolio spans personal care surfactants and emollients, life sciences solutions for pharmaceuticals and agriculture, and performance additives for coatings, lubricants and industrial applications. The company's formulations are designed to improve product efficacy, sustainability and health outcomes across diverse end markets.

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in East Yorkshire, U.K., Croda operates a network of manufacturing and research facilities across Europe, North America, Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region.

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