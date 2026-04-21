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Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Price Down 2.4% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Croda International logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares down 2.4% — Croda fell to $20.13 mid-day, down 2.4% from the prior close, with volume at 9,207 shares (about 28% above the average).
  • Analyst sentiment shifting — Kepler upgraded the stock from "reduce" to "hold," and the consensus on MarketBeat is a "Moderate Buy" (1 Strong Buy, 2 Holds).
  • Financials and trend — Low leverage (debt/equity 0.21) and solid liquidity (quick ratio 1.18, current ratio 1.99), with the share price trading above the 50-day ($19.50) and 200-day ($18.93) moving averages.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Croda International.

Shares of Croda International PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY - Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.13. 9,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 7,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.6340.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Croda International from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Croda International

Croda International Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93.

Croda International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Croda International plc is a UK-based specialty chemicals company headquartered in East Yorkshire, England. Established in 1925, Croda has built a global reputation for developing and manufacturing high-performance ingredients derived primarily from natural oils and renewable resources. The company's research-driven approach has enabled it to innovate across a wide range of sectors, delivering solutions that combine efficacy, sustainability and compliance with stringent regulatory standards.

Croda's operations are organized around three core segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences and Performance Technologies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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