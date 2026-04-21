Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Price Down 2.4% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Croda International PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY - Get Free Report) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.13. 9,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 7,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.6340.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Croda International from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Croda International

Croda International Trading Down 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International plc is a UK-based specialty chemicals company headquartered in East Yorkshire, England. Established in 1925, Croda has built a global reputation for developing and manufacturing high-performance ingredients derived primarily from natural oils and renewable resources. The company's research-driven approach has enabled it to innovate across a wide range of sectors, delivering solutions that combine efficacy, sustainability and compliance with stringent regulatory standards.

Croda's operations are organized around three core segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences and Performance Technologies.

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