Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.22 and last traded at C$17.20, with a volume of 20410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.12.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$17.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRR.UN

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1%

The business's fifty day moving average price is C$16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of C$124.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.6535637 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -319.64%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at September 30, 2025, our portfolio contained 306 properties comprising approximately 18.8 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects.

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