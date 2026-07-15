Crown Castle (CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Crown Castle to announce earnings of $0.4890 per share and revenue of $996.2350 million for the quarter. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Crown Castle's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Crown Castle Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of CCI opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $73.75 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The firm's 50 day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $86.35.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is 175.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown Castle from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Crown Castle from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Crown Castle

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,635,117 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,034,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,237 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 591.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,471,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $431,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,778 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,610,319 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $409,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,843 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,437,685 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $621,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,291 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,931,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $379,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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