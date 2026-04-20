Crown (CCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $3.0327 billion for the quarter. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crown to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $107.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.42. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $83.23 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Crown's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,734 shares of company stock worth $6,619,863. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Crown by 905.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crown

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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